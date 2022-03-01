WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A child was abducted in south Wichita on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wichita Police Department.

According to authorities, a man allegedly stole a silver Pontiac Grand Prix at the Walmart near Pawnee and Broadway around 3 p.m. with an 11-month-old infant inside. The child has since been returned to their mother, unharmed.

Police say that the mother had gone into the store “very quickly,” that’s when the vehicle was stolen.

The vehicle was found in the 1400 block of S. Emporia St., which is south of Kellogg, near Lincoln and Broadway. KSN received a call from the Wichita Police Department around 4:30 p.m. regarding the incident.

Investigators are canvassing the area and have not found the suspect. He is a white male, about 50 years old, brown/blonde hair, possible facial hair, wearing blue jeans and a checkered flannel shirt.

Police are asking if you see the suspect, live in the area, and/or have pictures or video of the suspect, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.