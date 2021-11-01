Child hit while trick-or-treating, Wichita man arrested on suspicion of DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 23-year-old Wichita man is in jail after police say he drove into a child that was trick-or-treating Sunday night in the College Hill area.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, a citizen notified police officers who were working in the area of Douglas and Broadview that someone had been hit by a car. College Hill is one of the most popular spots for trick-or-treating in Wichita, and police put up barricades on some of the streets to protect trick-or-treaters.

The officers found a four-year-old boy who had been hit by a vehicle headed west on Douglas. EMS and the fire department responded. Police say the boy was taken to the hospital and later released.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the child was trick-or-treating and had gone into the street where the vehicle hit him.

Caleb Leivian (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say their investigation showed that the driver, Caleb Leivian of Wichita, was showing signs of impairment. Officers booked him into jail on suspicion of:

Aggravated battery, DUI causing great bodily harm/disfigurement

DUI, second conviction

No proof of insurance

Use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body

When police complete the investigation, they will present the case to the district attorney’s office.