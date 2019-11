TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A child is safe tonight following a kidnapping and police chase on HWY I-70.

The KHP attempted to stop the vehicle around 3 p.m.just east of Topeka. They were not successful and the the driver took off.

Troopers eventually got the driver to stop after the car ran into a patrol unit.

Two people have been arrested, and that child is now in protective custody.