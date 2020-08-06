LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — Police are investigating after a child was seriously injured in a shooting late Wednesday night.
According to Patrick Compton, a Lawrence Police Department spokesman, police officers were called to the 700 block of West 25th Street about 9:30 p.m. in regard to a medical emergency.
At the scene, officers found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound, Compton said. The child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The incident remained under investigation early Thursday.
LATEST STORIES:
- Police say 1 shot to death in barrage of gunfire in Topeka
- In scathing obit, Texas woman blames Trump, ‘selfish’ people for husband’s COVID-19 death
- Live streamed video shows priest in Beirut run for cover after explosions
- Child shot in Lawrence overnight
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Rising temperatures and slim storm chances