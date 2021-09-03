Circle teacher arrested for alleged electronic solicitation, sexual exploitation of a child

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – A Circle district teacher was arrested Tuesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

Dan Rose (Courtesy: Butler County Detention Center)

According to El Dorado police, Dan W. Rose, Jr. was booked on suspicion of one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of electronic solicitation of a child. Rose is an Industrial Tech teacher, according to the district’s website.

The police did not release any further information. USD 375 hasn’t released a statement but said they are having a meeting at noon.

If you believe your child is a victim of crime, contact the El Dorado Police Department at 316-321-9120.