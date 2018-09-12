Clay Center man facing child sex charges

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Andrew Conteras

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) - A former director of the Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce and school board member is in jail on suspicion of child sex charges.

Andrew Contreras, 60, was returned to Clay Center from Tennessee last Friday.

Clay County Sheriff Chuck Dunn said Contreras has not been associated with the chamber or the school district for the past several years.

Contreras is being held on $35,000 bond.

Dunn says the case was investigated by the Clay Center Police Department.