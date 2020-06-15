Coffeyville man killed in weekend shooting

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Coffeyville Police Department is investigating a homicide. It happened early Sunday in the 600 block of East 3rd Street.

Police found the victim, Otis Horner, 38, of Coffeyville. Horner was transported to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center where he died.

Police said two people where being sought for questioning in the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Coffeyville police at (620) 252-6160. Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information to the Crime Tip Hotline at (620) 252-6133.

