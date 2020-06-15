Coffeyville man killed in weekend shooting

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Coffeyville Police Department is investigating a homicide. It happened early Sunday in the 600 block of East 3rd Street.

Police found the victim, Otis Horner, 38, of Coffeyville. Horner was transported to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center where he died.

Police said two people where being sought for questioning in the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Coffeyville police at (620) 252-6160. Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information to the Crime Tip Hotline at (620) 252-6133.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories