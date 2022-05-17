COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was found shot and killed inside a home in Coffeyville on Monday, May 16.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), officers from the Coffeyville Police Department (CPD) responded around 10:25 a.m. to a duplex located at 1301 W 7th St, after the Kansas City Missouri Police Department received a crime line tip that a dead body could be found there.

Upon arrival, the KBI said the CPD began observing the duplex until 61-year-old David Jackson of Coffeyville left the residence. Officers briefly questioned Jackson and then went into the duplex.

The KBI says once Coffeyville police were inside, they found the body of 47-year-old Melvin Simpson Jr. of Coffeyville.

According to the KBI, Simpson had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson was arrested and detained on unrelated charges, according to the KBI.

An autopsy for Simpson has been scheduled.

The KBI asks that anyone with information about this crime call them at 1-800-KS-Crime or the CPD at 620-252-6160.

The KBI was asked to assist in the ongoing investigation. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.