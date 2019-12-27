Live Now
Coffeyville teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (AP) – Charges have been filed in connection to the shooting death of a woman in southeast Kansas.

Benjamin Mason, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Kimberly Meeks.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says 19-year-old Kimberly Meeks, of Coffeyville, was shot and killed on the evening of Dec. 14 while walking along Main Street.

Mason was booked into the Montgomery County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

