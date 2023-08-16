WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Colby residents were arrested after a four-week-long investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Colby Police Department, and Kansas Highway Patrol.

A news release from the KBI says on Aug. 14 and 15, search warrants were executed in Thomas County with assistance from the KBI High Risk Warrant Team, the KBI Clandestine Laboratory Team and the Colby Police Department.

The KBI says during a search of a residence, methamphetamine, an active marijuana grow, paraphernalia and other illegal items used in drug manufacturing were found.

A 39-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were both arrested.

The 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of:

Distribution of a controlled substance

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Unlawful drug proceeds from a transaction

Use of a communication facility in the commission of a felony drug violation

Two counts of use or possess with the intent to use drug paraphernalia

The 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of:

Possession of a controlled substance

Use or possess with the intent to use drug paraphernalia,

Interference with law enforcement

According to the KBI website, the Clandestine Laboratory Response team was formed in 1990 to safely investigate and dismantle clandestine drug labs. A clandestine laboratory is used for the primary purpose of illegally manufacturing controlled substances, such as methamphetamine.

The KBI website says clandestine labs are typically small and use common household appliances, glassware, and readily available chemicals. While some clandestine laboratories may be located in business areas, they are most frequently located in residential or rural areas.

The KBI says more arrests in connection to this care are expected. An investigation is ongoing.