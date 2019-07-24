Colorado man arrested in Kansas after high-speed chase

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Colorado man they say led them on a high-speed chase Tuesday night from Ellis into Russell County.

They say it started when 26-year-old Jeremiah Mullins of Colorado passed a trooper on I-70 going 127 mph in a Chevy Camaro.

KHP as well as local law enforcement chased Mullins with speeds reaching 150 mph.

Mullins evaded stop sticks and was eventually forced off the highway and fled on foot.

He was arrested with the help of a K-9 unit. He’s now in the Ellis County jail.

