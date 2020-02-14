Colorado man pleads guilty to second-degree intentional murder, aggravated robbery

JETMORE, Kan. (KSNW) – A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder and aggravated robbery.

Emilio Nunez-Torres, of Fort Collins, Colorado, yesterday pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree intentional murder and one count of aggravated robbery in Hodgeman County District Court. Chief Judge Bruce Gatterman accepted the pleas and scheduled sentencing for April 1 at 10 a.m.

Nunez-Torres was charged with the crimes in connection with the September 2018 death of Bayron Diaz Bautista in rural Hodgeman County.

Charges remain pending against two additional defendants in connection with the crimes. Criminal charges are merely accusations; individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

