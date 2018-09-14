Colorado sex offender arrested in Kansas on suspicion of kidnapping teen boy from hotel

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A Colorado man was arrested in Kansas on suspicion of kidnapping a teen boy from a hotel in Colorado.

Grand Junction, Colorado police say an officer was dispatched to a hotel Thursday night after the mother of the boy reported her son missing.

The woman said her 15-year-old son, as well as his belongings, were missing from the hotel they had been staying at.

According to police, a witness told officers the boy was seen getting into a red SUV with another person who was staying in the hotel, 27-year-old Samuel Jumps.

Police say Jumps had a felony warrant out of Arapahoe County for a sex offender registration violation.

Officers tried to contact the 15-year-old boy on his cell phone, but they were unsuccessful. The boy was then placed on a database for missing and endangered people.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Samuel Jumps (Photo Courtesy Ellis County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Samuel Jumps (Photo Courtesy Ellis County Sheriff's Office)

The owner of the red Mercury Mountaineer that Jumps was seen driving told authorities he had spoken to Jumps earlier and was told Jumps was planning to go to South Carolina.

A Grand Junction detective was able to contact Jumps on his cell phone and Jumps told the detective that he didn't know where the boy was and he agreed to drive to a nearby law enforcement center to have his car searched.

Another officer was able to contact the boy and determined he was in Ellis, Kansas unharmed. Shortly later, Jumps was located in Hays, Kansas, about 16 miles away, by law enforcement. He was detained and held on a Grand Junction Police Department warrant for kidnapping and false reporting to authorities.