4 homicides in 2 weeks: Wichita community leader pushes for change

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Four homicides in two weeks in Wichita. It has local leaders speaking out about combating violence.

Pastor Herman Hicks said he knows many people in his church that have lost sons, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews to violence. He said he hopes the community will come together to spark real change in Wichita.

“It hurts my heart because we are losing so many young people,” said Pastor Hicks.

Hicks is with Greater Pentecostal Church of God in Christ and a member of the God Squad, a group that hopes to cut crime in Wichita.

“We try to be that in-between for those that are in our community and the police department.”

Pastor Hicks said his community is hurting from the recent violent crimes in Wichita.

“I have individuals in this church who have lost sons from violence, and it really hurts our heart it tears up the community, it tears up the family it hurts everything we are trying to do as a church and as a community.”

He said the crime won’t stop on its own.

“I think there are three things that we need to deal with. I think we need to deal with community development, crime prevention, and drug abuse. Those are the areas that we as nonprofit churches have to deal with if we are going to help our community.”

It’s a community effort that Pastor Hicks said is worth it.

“I don’t know about a lot of pastors, but I am tired of having to bring folks and have them cross this alter in a casket, and I want to prevent that.”

Pastor Hicks said he and others in the community need to report the crime as soon as they see it to law officers. He said this is key to saving lives.