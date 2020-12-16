Wichita community leaders battle rise in crime among youth

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This year crime has been on the rise across the nation, that’s the case in Wichita too.

The operations pastor for a support organization that works with kids says it’s the troubled youth that is hurting.

“I’ve had youth personally approach me and be in pain about friends, brothers people they consider family who has been killed in gang activity and then it puts them in pain,” said Adan Grimaldo with Hope 4 Da Hood.

Grimaldo grew up in Wichita and as a teenager he was in a gang. He said this year crime has been different.

“I’ve talked to plenty of youth who are actively in gangs who don’t have issues putting a gun on someone before they fight someone,” said Grimaldo.

According to the Wichita Police Department, 43% of firearm victims were 24 years old or younger.

“Violent crime we have seen an uptick across the board not only here locally in Wichita but nationwide,” said officer Charley Davidson with the Wichita Police Department.

The Wichita Police Department said they are working to bring that number down but Grimaldo said it’s going to take the whole community.

“We can stare at our news screen all day and be mad about what is going on in the neighborhoods or we can go and get our hands dirty and do something about it,” said Grimaldo.