Complaint details alleged charges against Burrton City Council member

BURRTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A charging complaint reveals the charges involving a member of the Burrton City Council. The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Justin Freeman was arrested Monday. He is in his first year on the Burrton City Council.

Freeman is accused of six counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The complaint said the alleged crimes involved two children. There are three counts of fondling or touching each of the children.

He is being held in the Harvey County jail on a $750,000 bond. Burrton Mayor Rodney Redinger said the city is aware of the allegations and is cooperating in any way it can with investigators.

