Convicted felon arrested after sexually assaulting woman at Wichita business on East Harry

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 32-year-old convicted felon after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a business on East Harry.

Arden Vanhorn of Wichita was booked on aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery strangulation, aggravated battery other, two counts of aggravated sodomy, two counts of rape, obstruct, aggravated escape custody, battery, and criminal damage to property stemming.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to check on a woman at Harry and Poplar.  They contacted a 47-year-old woman who had injuries and learned Vanhorn entered the business she was working held a knife to her, strangled and battered her, and sexually assaulted her.  She was able to flee the business and call the police.

Through the investigation, police learned of Vanhorn’s involvement. He had been arrested and booked into jail stemming from an aggravated battery and theft investigation on Sunday evening.

Additionally, Vanhorn has multiple previous felony convictions and is a registered violent offender through the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The cases will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. 

