Convicted felon receives 20 years for drug, firearms violations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 42-year-old convicted felon who was arrested with firearms and drugs after fleeing from Salina police was sentenced today to 20 years in federal prison according to the U.S. Attorney for Kansas.

Jason Briscoe, Minneapolis, was convicted during a jury trial in May on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and four counts of unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon.

According to court records, officers of the Salina Police Department encountered Briscoe while they were conducting surveillance of the Red Coach hotel. When police stopped Briscoe’s car, Briscoe ran from the car carrying a handgun in his right hand. During the chase, Briscoe dropped the gun and a bag that contained methamphetamine and a second firearm.

