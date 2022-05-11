WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A convicted felon waived his rights to a preliminary hearing in the Sedgwick County Court on Wednesday, May 11.

Alejandro Morales, 19, of Wichita, was charged in February with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon; certain felonies within 10 years.

Alejandro Morales. Courtesy: Wichita Police Department

Firearms found on Alejandro Morales. Courtesy: Wichita Police Department

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) executed a search warrant on Friday, Feb. 18, which resulted in Morales’ arrest.

According to Wichita police, the WPD Violent Crimes Community Response Team located Morales leaving in a car before serving a search warrant at his home in the 1700 block of S. Elizabeth. After they conducted a traffic stop, Morales was arrested. Then, police searched the home. While there, officers found four different handguns, including a highly-customized AK-47 pistol.

Morales is scheduled to be back in court on May 26.