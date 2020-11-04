Convicted sex offender indicted for allegedly exploiting a minor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who has already done time for a sex act against a 6-year-old victim is in trouble again.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Bryan Anthony Hale, 35, Wichita, was indicted today on federal charges of sexually exploiting a minor.

Hale is charged with:

1 count producing child pornography

1 count committing a crime involving a minor while registered as a sex offender

1 count providing child pornography to a minor

1 count possessing child pornography

McAllister says FBI investigators discovered the crimes allegedly happened in September and October of this year in Sedgwick County.

Hale was convicted in 2016 in Sedgwick County of a sex act involving a 6 year old. He went to prison in April of 2016 and got out in October of 2019.

He is a registered sex offender on the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website.

LATEST STORIES: