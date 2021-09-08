Convicted sex offender from Sedgwick sentenced to 25 years for child porn production

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 26-year-old Kansas man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of production of child porn.

Frederick Martin (Courtesy: KBI)

Between August 2020 and October 2020, Frederick Martin of Sedgwick used his phone to communicate with a minor via Snapchat and iMessage. He persuaded the teen to record and send him sexually explicit images.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Martin sent the victim photos of himself engaged in sexual acts. During later interrogation, Martin admitted he became aware of the victim’s age while they were trading photos.

At the time of these acts, Martin was on parole for previous convictions in Massachusetts on multiple counts of rape of child and possession of child porn.

