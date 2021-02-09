Coroner: Woman found along Interstate 80 died of gunshot wounds

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The coroner has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the body of 47-year-old Rebecca Landrith, who was found deceased along the side of Interstate 80 Sunday, had multiple gunshot wounds to the head, neck and throat areas.

This is being considered as the cause of death and police are treating this as a homicide case.

Landrith was from Virginia and is said to have ties to South Dakota and Utah. State Police are looking into how she ended up on the side of the interstate in Union County.

This is a developing story.