Counterfeit pharmaceuticals influx: Garden City police asking for community’s help

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department announced Friday that they have received information that there has been an influx of counterfeit pharmaceuticals that have been laced with fentanyl.
Officials said they have seen an increase in overdoses, which they suspect to be related to counterfeit pharmaceuticals.
The Garden City Police Department is asking anyone in the community to call the Garden
City Police Department at (620) 276-1300 if they have information related to these pharmaceuticals. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (620) 275-7807, or text their tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP, and the information to Tip411 (847411).