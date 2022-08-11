German Clerici’s body body was found in a culvert east of Augusta on Feb. 6, 2010. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A husband and wife are listed as codefendants in a murder case dating back to 2010. Kristopher and Candace Valadez went before a judge in Sedgwick County District Court Thursday morning.

Kristopher Valadez, 32, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita. Clerici’s body was found in a culvert east of Augusta on Feb. 6, 2010.





Kristopher Valadez (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Candace Valadez (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

The homicide remained unsolved until Butler County Sheriff Monty Hughey had investigators take a fresh look at it last year. He says they discovered some new information, prompting more interviews and the discovery of new evidence.

The criminal complaint against Kristopher Valadez said that he killed Clerici “unintentionally but recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.” His bond is set at $250,000.

Candace Valadez, 32, is charged with aiding a felon. Her bond is set at $100,000.

The two were arrested in South Carolina at the end of July. They were brought back to Wichita this week. They are currently free on bond.

Their next court date is Aug. 22 at 8:30 a.m.