KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A gunman who fired shots into a Kansas City, Kansas, Halloween party drove away, then turned around and drove past the house again, firing more shots.

The information comes from newly released court documents in the case.

Video collected from the neighborhood near South 50th Street, and Elmwood Avenue showed four gunmen shooting into the house and then leaving the area, according to the affidavit for the warrant application. The redacted document did not publically identify the suspected gunmen.

Multiple witnesses also told officers they noticed at least two of the suspects shooting toward the house and into the crowded party, according to the court document.

The teenager who organized the party told officers she invited friends to the party using Snapchat, and she did not know the gunman. When she confronted one of the gunmen, the affidavit shows he told her, “Don’t worry about it. Just know I got it done.”

Katron Harris, 17, died in the shooting on Oct. 31. In addition to Harris, other teenagers between the ages of 15 and 16 were injured by the gunfire.

The affidavit shows all seven victims were outside of the home when they were shot.

The document shows other teenagers at the party pulled Harris inside the home and tried to help him before police arrived at the scene.

The other victims suffered various gunshot injuries to the legs, arms, or abdomen and were transported to hospitals for treatment. In addition to those five victims, two other teenagers were grazed by bullets and drove themselves to hospitals, according to the affidavit.

Crime scene investigators recovered multiple 9mm guns and .223 rifle rounds from the shooting scene. Court documents show the majority of the rounds were recovered from the driveway and the yard.

Detectives used a license plate reader to track down one of the suspects in the shooting. He told officers he attended the party but was not asked to leave. He also denied being involved in the shooting, even after the affidavit shows officers found evidence in his vehicle linking him to the crime.

Following the shooting, the District Attorney charged 22-year-old Daijon Estell with first-degree murder for Harris’ death. Estell is also charged with aggravated assault, two counts of endangerment, and eight counts of aggravated child endangerment.

Police said they believe there were multiple shooters involved and say Estell is only the first to be publically identified and charged in connection with the shooting.