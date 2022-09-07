Wichita police are investigating a shooting in the 5200 block of East Gilbert Street on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Newly-released court documents have given more detail about the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Dennis Haynes, who was killed in August.

Caviontay Conway, 21, and Shannon Cavitt Jr., 39, were both charged by a judge with the following:

One count of murder in the 1st degree; In the commission of a felony

One count of Aggravated burglary, Dwelling for felony, theft, sex

One count of Aggravated robbery, Armed with a dangerous weapon

Four counts of Kidnapping; In flight or the commission of any crime

The court documents say on Aug. 15, around 8 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert St. in east Wichita. When they arrived, they found Haynes with a gunshot wound to his lower right side.

Haynes was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than 30 minutes later at 8:27 a.m.

An affidavit says detectives spoke with someone who said two people, later identified as Conway and Cavitt, walked into the house and were inside for “ten to fifteen minutes.” They told police when they exited the house, they both had guns in their hands.

The affidavit also says police spoke with someone who was inside the house when Conway and Cavitt entered. They told police they were in bed and woke up to a man putting his hand over their mouth and asking, “Where’s the money?” and “Where’s the drugs?”

They told detectives Haynes was shot when he tried to sit up.

Officers found four surveillance cameras to the east and west of the house and obtained a search warrant for the footage.

The affidavit says investigators used the footage to identify Conway and Cavitt.

Conway and Cavitt are both scheduled to be due in court at a later date.