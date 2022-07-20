WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Supreme Court has issued its decision in the case of a former Wichita police officer. It decided that Dexter Betts can be prosecuted for injuring a child while on the job in 2017.

In December 2017, Betts was on a domestic violence call in the 1500 block of N. Gentry. He said a dog inside the home charged at him, so he fired his gun at the dog. He missed. Bullet fragments ricocheted and hit a nine-year-old girl in the forehead, just above her eye. The child was treated and released from a hospital.

Betts had only been on the Wichita Police Department for a little more than a year. The WPD placed him on administrative leave while an internal investigation was conducted. The department fired him the next month.

In March 2018, Betts was charged with felony aggravated battery. He pleaded not guilty. Shortly after the plea, the district attorney released police body camera footage of the shooting inside the home. The video shows several children in the home.

The dog can be seen moving in front of the girl. The officer in the video says, “OK, we got a dog inside here too … whoa whoa,” and then fires his service weapon two times. The footage shows the girl immediately jumping up from the floor and running from the room while screaming that her eye has been hit.

The case never went to trial. Almost two years after the shooting, Judge Kevin O’Connor, 18th Judicial District Court, ruled that Betts was immune from prosecution because his use of force was justified.

In February, the Kansas Supreme Court heard the case. On Friday, the justices released their unanimous ruling. They reversed O’Connor’s decision and sent the case back to the district court for further proceedings.

The Court noted that in the typical self-defense immunity case, the State charges a defendant with an intentional crime committed against a person claimed to be the aggressor. But here, the crime charged involved an innocent bystander.

The justices said they relied on the plain language of the immunity statute, K.S.A. 2021 Supp. 21-5231(a), and the self-defense statute, KSA 2021 Supp. 21-5222 to make their decision. They said that the statutory grant of immunity is confined to the use of force, or deadly force, against a person or thing reasonably believed to be an aggressor. They concluded that the immunity statute “does not extend its immunity to a defendant’s reckless act while engaging in self-defense that results in unintended injury to an innocent bystander.”