WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who tried to fight his convictions in a brutal Sedgwick County murder case has lost most of his appeal.

Jeff Hillard is one of the people convicted in the 2016 kidnapping, torture and murder of Scottie Goodpaster Jr. and in the kidnapping and rape of a woman. Sedwick County District Judge Bruce Brown called their crimes “horrific beyond imagination” and “pure evil.”

In his appeal, Hillard argued that the district court erred by declining to suppress evidence obtained from his cellphone and his home surveillance system, by admitting transcripts of audio recordings taken from his cellphone, as well as an enhanced version of one of those recordings, and by incorrectly instructing the jury on the elements of his charged offenses and the proper venue for his trial. Hillard also argued there was insufficient evidence to support any of his convictions.

On Friday, the Kansas Supreme Court affirmed Hillard’s convictions for first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, and rape.

However, the Court reversed his conviction and sentence for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, saying there was insufficient evidence.

The Court reached the same conclusion last year after Heidi Hillard, Jeff’s wife, appealed her conviction.

In 2018, Brown gave Jeff Hillard life with no parole eligibility for 50 years. The judge sentenced Hillard to 330 months to run consecutive to the Hard 50 sentence for the other crimes. The judge sentenced Heidi Hillard to the Hard 50 with an additional 424 months for the other crimes.

It is unclear how much their sentences might be reduced now that the Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the more serious convictions.