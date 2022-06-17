COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Cowley County sheriff’s deputies that were shot during an officer-involved shooting will not face any charges, the county attorney says.

The county attorney ruled that the shooting is justified since the deputies were protecting their lives.

The incident occurred on April 15. Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle, a black Jeep Liberty, and at 12:10 p.m., deputies radioed they located the vehicle about five miles north of Winfield, parked a quarter-mile west of U.S. Highway 77 on 122nd Rd.

The three deputies approached the Jeep and made contact with a female driver. She did not comply with their commands to get out of the vehicle, and when they attempted to remove her, she brandished a handgun and gunfire was exchanged.

All deputies were hit during the shooting. The woman, later identified as 32-year-old Andrea Barrow of Arkansas City, was shot and killed.

EMS transported the two of the deputies to a Wichita hospital while one was airlifted. All three were later released.

The sheriff says the deputies have not yet been cleared for duty yet.