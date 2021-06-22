Cracking down on violent offenders, Wichita police request for Operation Triple Beam approved by council

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved a Wichita Police Department request for a federal partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service known as Operation Triple Beam. It is in an effort to address a surge in violent crime.

Police want help from the U.S. Marshals Service as gun violence escalates in the city. Nine people were shot over the past weekend, including a police officer who was shot in the head and legs. Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said the officer’s prognosis has improved.

Operation Triple Beam would be a 60-day effort starting in July with the goal of investigating and arresting people who have active state or federal arrest warrants.

The last time Operation Triple Beam was held in Wichita in 2019, the efforts ended with 556 felony and 374 misdemeanor arrests, the seizure of 82 guns, over $142,000 in cash and $835,000 in illegal narcotics.