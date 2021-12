WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities pursued suspects in a stolen SUV Wednesday morning in Wichita.

The suspects entered the southbound lanes of I-135 at 2nd Street North and headed north in the wrong direction before exiting at 13th Street.

The SUV headed east on 13th Street where a crash was reported near Madison Street.

One suspect was apprehended shortly after. KSN News will have more on this developing story at noon and on KSN.com.