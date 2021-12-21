Credit card skimming devices found on Wellington gas pumps

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wellington Police Department is investigating the report of two internal gas pump skimming devices.

The department said the devices were found at a convenience store.

The department is working with the store to identify those responsible for installing the skimmers. In addition, the department said to check your credit or debit card statements. If you notice any unauthorized or suspicious charges, citizens are asked to report them to their financial institution or the Wellington Police Department.

The numbers to Wellington police is 620-326-3331 or Wellington/Sumner County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.