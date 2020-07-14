Crime Stoppers: $77K worth of drugs and cash seized due to anonymous tips

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers says anonymous tips have led to the seizure of $77,000 in drugs and cash.

Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers approved $1,600 in cash rewards for anonymous tipsters at its July Advisory Committee meeting. Tips that were approved led to the arrest of 10 people. Of those 10, eight were arrested on drug charges.

At the same time last year, tips led to the seizure of just over $1,500 in drugs and $500 in cash.

“These numbers show that drugs continue to be prevalent, and that is why Crime Stoppers is needed in our community,” said Crime Stoppers Chair Henry Donaldson. “We will continue to work with our

citizens, media, and law enforcement partners to help arrest those committing crimes in Sedgwick

County.”

Tips can be submitted anonymously in one of three ways:

Download the mobile P3 app; Submit a tip at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com; or Call 316-267-2111

LATEST STORIES: