Crime Stoppers ask for help in fighting catalytic converter thefts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita and Sedgwick County have increased rewards to help combat thefts of catalytic converters in Sedgwick County.

The program is offering to pay $1,000 rewards for any tips that lead to felony arrests of anyone involved in the transactions of stolen catalytic converters.

Crime Stoppers will also pay $100 in rewards for any information leading to arrests in misdemeanor catalytic converter theft cases.

Catalytic converters are increasingly sought after due to the price of precious metals found inside.

The Wichita Police Department has seen more than 500 cases so far this year. In 2020, there were 541 total cases.

Tipsters should submit tips in one of three ways:

• Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 316-267-2111

• Submit a tip by downloading the FREE p3 app (Link: Apple – Android)

• Submit a tip online at www.stopcrime316.com

All tips are anonymous, and your name will not be asked.

Crime Stoppers is a division of the non-profit Wichita Metro Crime Commission.