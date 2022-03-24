WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding catalytic converter thefts in Wichita and the surrounding areas.

Crime Stoppers says thefts of catalytic converters have increased significantly in the last two years, with 500 cases being reported in 2020, 1,350 in 2021, and over 200 cases so far in 2022.

Catalytic converters can be sawed off in seconds, though there are some actions that owners have taken to prevent these thefts. Still, thieves have found ways around those preventative measures. In one instance, someone used a tow rope to pull a catalytic converter equipped with a protective cage off of a commercial vehicle.

Crime Stoppers has increased rewards to help combat catalytic converter thefts in the county. A $1,000 reward has been approved for tips that lead to the felony arrest of people involved in the transaction of stolen catalytic converters.

Additionally, Crime Stoppers will also pay $100 for information leading to arrests in misdemeanor cases.

To submit a tip, you can call 316-267-2111 or visit their website by clicking here.