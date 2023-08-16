WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vandal who vandalized the Great Plains Transportation Museum, 700 E Douglas Ave.

According to Crime Stoppers, the vandalism happened on July 22 and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County

Crime Stoppers asks that anyone with information on the vandal call them at 316-267-2111.

You can also download the free P3 app on the App Store or Google Play to submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.