WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual suspected of involvement in a larceny that happened on Wednesday, July 6.

According to Crime Stoppers, a car was broken into around 9:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of E Corporate Hills.

A Springfield Hellcat 9mm handgun was stolen, among other items.

(Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County)

(Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County)

If you recognized the pictured individual above, or have information about the case, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also download the free P3 Tips mobile app on Apple or Google play to submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.