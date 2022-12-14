WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of aggravated assault.

According to Crime Stoppers, the aggravated assault happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at a restaurant in the 1600 block of S. Webb Rd.

Crime Stoppers says three men were causing a disturbance at the restaurant’s play place when an employee asked them to leave. While they were leaving, Crime Stoppers says the pictured individual below threatened the employee with a firearm.

Crime Stoppers asks that if you recognize the man in the picture, call them at 316-267-2111.

You can also download the free P3 app on the App Store or Google Play to submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.