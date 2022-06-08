WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for help in identifying men suspected of an aggravated robbery in downtown Wichita last month.

(Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County)

According to Crime Stoppers, the pictured men above are suspected of robbing a man of his car keys, wallet and other property around 6 a.m. on May 22, in the 200 block of N Mead. One of the men had a handgun.

The men left and returned to steal their victim’s car. According to Crime Stoppers, it was later recovered.

The men arrived in the area of crime in the pictured car above, a silver Kia Soul with a dent to the right side of the trunk door.

If you recognize the men or have any information about the case, Crime Stoppers asks you to call them at 316-267-2111 or submit an anonymous tip through their website. You can also submit a tip through their free mobile app, downloadable in both the App Store and Google Play.