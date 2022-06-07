WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for help in identifying two men suspected of stealing a car.

(Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County)

(Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County)

According to Crime Stoppers, the pictured men above are suspected of stealing a 2022 white KIA from a truck stop in the 6100 block of N Air Cap Dr. on May 29.

If you recognize the man or have any information about the case, Crime Stoppers asks you to call them at 316-267-2111 or submit an anonymous tip through their website. You can also submit a tip through their free mobile app, downloadable in both the App Store and Google Play.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.