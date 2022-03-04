WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding recent thefts of lumber from job sites in south Wichita.

On Feb. 12, around 11 p.m., Crime Stoppers say thieves were caught on camera stealing lumber in a pickup truck from a home construction site in the 5500 block of S. Victoria St.

Tory Hendrix of Foulston Construction says that this isn’t the only time this has happened, and it’s not the only location, either. The thieves have taken thousands of dollars worth of lumber.





Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or visiting their website by clicking here.