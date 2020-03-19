Crime Stoppers asking for public’s help with Wichita’s latest homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita and Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s assistance in solving the city’s latest homicide Thursday.

Laramie Miller, 35, was fatally shot on Wednesday, March 11 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 7100 block of W. Shade Lane. Although this case remains under investigation by the Wichita Police Department, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by,

Citizens can provide information to Crime Stoppers anonymously. If a tip leads to an arrest in this case, the anonymous caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500