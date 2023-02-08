BEAVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Great Bend and Barton County is asking the public for any tips on a burglary and theft case at Beaver Grain Corporation Inc.

According to a news release from Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) received a report of a burglary at Beaver Grain Corporation Inc., 1905 Main St. in Beaver.

Crime Stoppers says thieves gained access to the building and stole power tools, batteries and fuel, as well as other items. They also damaged several vehicles.

“The loss is in excess of $5,500,” Crime Stoppers said.

If you have information about this crime or any other crime, Crime Stoppers asks you to call them anonymously at 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300.