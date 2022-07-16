WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County approved $2,700 in rewards for tips that led to felony arrests in the month of June.

The information provided in the anonymous tips helped law enforcement solve felony cases including wanted fugitives, drug dealers, and car thieves.

One tip led to the arrest of a drug dealer with $53,000 worth of drugs. Another one led to multiple arrests in a burglar ring, recovering $65,000 worth of stolen vehicles, according to a Crime Stoppers news release.

Anyone with information regarding a crime that occurred in Sedgwick County is eligible to receive a reward by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or clicking here.

Tips are always anonymous, and Crime Stoppers will never ask someone to identify themselves.