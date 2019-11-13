Crime Stoppers has record October, approves over $3500 in cash rewards

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita – Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers program says October has been one of its most successful months.

Tuesday, the Advisory Committee approved $3,550 in cash rewards for anonymous tipsters. One homicide related tip was approved for $1,000 alone.

Anonymous tips led to 13 individuals being arrested on felony related crimes, including felony warrants. Tips helped seize six guns, one of which was stolen. Three suspects were arrested for criminal possession of a firearm.

Tips from the public led to an arrest in a high profile homicide case. David Pressley, 42-years-old, was arrested on October 5 by the Wichita Police Department as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Damario Cooks, who was shot outside of Magoos Bar and Grill on September 29. Pressley was charged with second-degree murder.

Wichita police said 28-year-old Stephanie Steele and 32-year-old Joshua Coster, both from Wichita, were each arrested on suspicion of one count of aggravated robbery for two robberies which occurred Sept. 16 and Oct. 16. During both robberies, the suspect handed the teller a note demanding money. Upon arrest, the police learned the two were working together.

Drug tips also led to the seizure of nearly $10,000 in drugs and over $56,000 in cash seized.

“Our main purpose from the beginning has always been to help law enforcement solve crime,” said Crime Stoppers Chair, Stacey Kluge. “These are perfect examples of major crimes being solved with the help of our citizens, media, and law enforcement partners. It speaks volumes of how successful the program continues to be,” said Kluge.

Tipsters should submit tips in one of three ways:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 316-267-2111

Submit a tip by downloading the FREE P3 app; or

Submit a tip online at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com

All tips that are received are anonymous, and no one will ever ask the tipster’s name. Crime Stoppers is a division of the non-profit Wichita Metro Crime Commission.