WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a drive-by shooting that injured a child in west Wichita.

According to a news release from Crime Stoppers, the shooting occurred on Sunday, Jan. 22, in the 1900 block of S. St. Clair Ave. around 6:50 p.m.

Crime Stoppers says that officers responded to the area after receiving multiple reports from callers claiming to have heard gunshots in the area and at least one vehicle speeding away.

When officers arrived, they not only found evidence on the street, but they also found that a residence in the area had been struck by gunfire.

One person inside the residence was struck, a 9-year-old boy. He was treated on scene for a minor injury.

According to the news release, officers were informed that a white Dodge Neon was traveling north on St. Clair from May Street when a silvery gray SUV began to follow. Occupants from the SUV then began firing shots at the Neon.

Officers were able to locate the driver of the Neon and his vehicle. The driver was unharmed, but the vehicle was damaged.

Crime Stoppers have provided video footage from a Ring camera showing the vehicles driving down St. Clair. Over 20 shots can be heard as the vehicles pass.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or going online.

If your information leads to an arrest in a felony case, you could be eligible to receive up to $2,500.