WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers has paid out $2400 in rewards for the month of December.

On Monday, the Crime Stoppers Board voted to approve a $400 reward for an anonymous tip that led to the arrest of a suspect for a felony warrant. They also voted to approve a $2,000 reward that led to the arrest of a homicide suspect following a stand-off with Wichita Police.

In 2022, tips from the public in Sedgwick County led to 105 arrests, solved 32 open cases, and led to the capture of 18 fugitives. Anyone with information regarding a crime that occurred in Sedgwick County is eligible to receive a reward by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or online at www.stopcrime316.com.

All those who contact Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will never ask someone to identify themselves.

If your information leads to an arrest in a felony case, you could be eligible to receive up to $2,500.