WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at a business in Wichita.

It happened in the 2300 block of East Douglas.

If you can identify, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com.

Authorities said this case is not eligible for a reward, but you may still submit an anonymous tip for the identification.