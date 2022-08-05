WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a drive-by shooting that happened on July 23.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says around 10:30 a.m. on July 23, officers responded to the 1600 block of E. MacArthur Rd. for a vandalism call. The caller reported hearing noises earlier that morning and found a bullet hole in their home.

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County

Four shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Surveillance footage shows that around 5 a.m., a motorcycle was driving by the house when the driver opened fire.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or any crime that occurred in Sedgwick County is eligible to receive a reward by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or online by clicking here.