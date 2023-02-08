WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Barton County is looking for more information regarding a theft of hay bales near Olmitz, Kansas.

A news release says on Feb. 7, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of stolen hay from a field near Olmitz. Law enforcement learned approximately 150 bales of hay were stolen from the area sometime between late November and Feb. 6.

The estimated loss, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir, is in excess of $25,000.

A white truck tractor and semi trailer, as well as a John Deere tractor, were seen in the area prior to the theft.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.